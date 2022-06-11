How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Thompson will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Braves have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (266 total runs).

The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 192 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.

Among all hitters in baseball, Riley ranks eighth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .254 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Olson is 61st in home runs and 46th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .282 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (20) this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes is 252nd in home runs and 140th in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .396.

Reynolds is currently 50th in home runs and 220th in RBI in the major leagues.

Michael Chavis has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .276/.312/.455.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 16 runs and slugging .471.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/10/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away 6/15/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Cubs - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away

