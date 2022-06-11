How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Thompson will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Braves have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (266 total runs).
  • The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 192 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Riley ranks eighth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .254 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Olson is 61st in home runs and 46th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .282 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes is 252nd in home runs and 140th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .396.
  • Reynolds is currently 50th in home runs and 220th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis has 40 hits this season and a slash line of .276/.312/.455.
  • Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 16 runs and slugging .471.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

W 13-2

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
