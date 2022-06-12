How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will take on Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Sunday.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Braves are 13th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Braves have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (276 total runs).
- The Braves rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 196 (3.4 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley paces the Braves with 16 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 35.
- Among all major league hitters, Riley is 69th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .249.
- Of all MLB hitters, Albies is 51st in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .251.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .286.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes is batting .283 with 21 RBI, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Hayes is 251st in homers and 137th in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds' nine home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .422.
- Overall, Reynolds ranks 44th in homers and 187th in RBI this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- Jack Suwinski has 28 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
Braves and Pirates Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
W 13-2
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
W 3-1
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
6/11/2022
Pirates
W 10-4
Home
6/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Tigers
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
L 3-1
Home
6/9/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
6/10/2022
Braves
L 4-2
Away
6/11/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Away
6/12/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
