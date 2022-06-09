How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Thursday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who starts for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (259 total, 4.5 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 189 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.

Among all batters in baseball, Riley's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 20th.

Matt Olson is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Olson ranks 56th in homers and 48th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .273 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.285) and runs batted in (20) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total ranks 248th and his RBI tally ranks 133rd.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .387.

Reynolds is 48th in homers and 209th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .236/.324/.433 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis is batting .270 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Rockies W 3-1 Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates - Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.