How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will meet on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Jake Cronenworth and Ozzie Albies among those expected to produce at the plate.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Padres are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Padres score the second-most runs in baseball (41 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Padres are eighth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .450.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Machado is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Jurickson Profar has hit two home runs with eight RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Profar is 14th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Austin Nola is hitting .250 with a home run and two walks.
  • Eric Hosmer leads the team in batting average with a mark of .400.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .303 with two home runs and five RBI for Atlanta this season.
  • In all of baseball, Riley ranks 14th in homers and 38th in RBI.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 12 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Ozuna is 14th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Albies leads Atlanta in home runs with three and runs batted in with seven.
  • Matt Olson leads Atlanta with a batting average of .367.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

L 13-2

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

W 12-1

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/18/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Nationals

L 11-2

Home

4/12/2022

Nationals

W 16-4

Home

4/13/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Home

4/14/2022

Padres

L 12-1

Away

4/15/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Away

4/16/2022

Padres

-

Away

4/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

4/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
