How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will meet on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Jake Cronenworth and Ozzie Albies among those expected to produce at the plate.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Padres are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Padres score the second-most runs in baseball (41 total, 4.6 per game).

The Padres are eighth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .450.

Including all MLB hitters, Machado is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Jurickson Profar has hit two home runs with eight RBI. Each tops in the lineup.

Of all MLB hitters, Profar is 14th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Austin Nola is hitting .250 with a home run and two walks.

Eric Hosmer leads the team in batting average with a mark of .400.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .303 with two home runs and five RBI for Atlanta this season.

In all of baseball, Riley ranks 14th in homers and 38th in RBI.

Marcell Ozuna has 12 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Ozuna is 14th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Albies leads Atlanta in home runs with three and runs batted in with seven.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with a batting average of .367.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 4/12/2022 Giants L 13-2 Away 4/13/2022 Giants L 2-1 Away 4/14/2022 Braves W 12-1 Home 4/15/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home 4/18/2022 Reds - Home 4/19/2022 Reds - Home 4/20/2022 Reds - Home 4/22/2022 Dodgers - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Nationals L 11-2 Home 4/12/2022 Nationals W 16-4 Home 4/13/2022 Nationals L 3-1 Home 4/14/2022 Padres L 12-1 Away 4/15/2022 Padres W 5-2 Away 4/16/2022 Padres - Away 4/17/2022 Padres - Away 4/18/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/19/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers - Away 4/22/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.