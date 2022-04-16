How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves will meet on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Jake Cronenworth and Ozzie Albies among those expected to produce at the plate.
Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Padres are 10th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- The Padres score the second-most runs in baseball (41 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Padres are eighth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Braves have scored 40 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is hitting .389 with four doubles, a home run and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .450.
- Including all MLB hitters, Machado is ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Jurickson Profar has hit two home runs with eight RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
- Of all MLB hitters, Profar is 14th in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Austin Nola is hitting .250 with a home run and two walks.
- Eric Hosmer leads the team in batting average with a mark of .400.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley is batting .303 with two home runs and five RBI for Atlanta this season.
- In all of baseball, Riley ranks 14th in homers and 38th in RBI.
- Marcell Ozuna has 12 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .583 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Ozuna is 14th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Albies leads Atlanta in home runs with three and runs batted in with seven.
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with a batting average of .367.
Padres and Braves Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
W 12-1
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Nationals
L 11-2
Home
4/12/2022
Nationals
W 16-4
Home
4/13/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Home
4/14/2022
Padres
L 12-1
Away
4/15/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/16/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
