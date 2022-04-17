How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will meet Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 7:08 PM ET.
Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Padres rank 15th in the league with a .237 batting average.
- The Padres score the third-most runs in baseball (43 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Padres' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
- The Braves' .238 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Braves have scored 45 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
- Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
- Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
- Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
- Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
- Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
- Dansby Swanson hit .248 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .449.
Padres and Braves Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
L 2-1
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
W 12-1
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Nationals
W 16-4
Home
4/13/2022
Nationals
L 3-1
Home
4/14/2022
Padres
L 12-1
Away
4/15/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/16/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Away
4/17/2022
Padres
-
Away
4/18/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)