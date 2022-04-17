How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will meet Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 7:08 PM ET.

Padres vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 15th in the league with a .237 batting average.
  • The Padres score the third-most runs in baseball (43 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Padres' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Braves' .238 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Braves have scored 45 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson slugged 39 homers last season while driving in 111 runs.
  • Albies hit .259 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .488.
  • Austin Riley finished last season with a .303 batting average while adding 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson hit .248 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .449.

Padres and Braves Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Giants

L 13-2

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

L 2-1

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

W 12-1

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/18/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Nationals

W 16-4

Home

4/13/2022

Nationals

L 3-1

Home

4/14/2022

Padres

L 12-1

Away

4/15/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Away

4/16/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Away

4/17/2022

Padres

-

Away

4/18/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
