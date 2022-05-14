How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a double behind San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Manny Machado are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres, who meet on Saturday at Truist Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
  • The Braves rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.
  • The Braves are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 148 total runs this season.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Olson leads the Braves with a .262 batting average.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Olson's home runs place him 94th, and his RBI tally ranks him 84th.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .231 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Albies ranks 24th in homers and 99th in RBI so far this season.
  • Austin Riley has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs this season. He's batting .371 with 22 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Machado's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally is 17th.
  • Eric Hosmer is a key run producer for San Diego with a .377 average, four homers and 23 RBI.
  • Hosmer ranks 57th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Jurickson Profar has 21 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.313/.402.
  • Ha-Seong Kim has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .435 on the year.

Braves and Padres Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

W 9-2

Home

5/10/2022

Red Sox

L 9-4

Home

5/11/2022

Red Sox

W 5-3

Home

5/13/2022

Padres

L 11-6

Home

5/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/16/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

W 11-6

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

