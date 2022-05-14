How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a double behind San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Manny Machado are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres, who meet on Saturday at Truist Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Braves vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Braves have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.227).

The Braves rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.

The Braves are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Padres' .233 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 148 total runs this season.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Olson leads the Braves with a .262 batting average.

Of all hitters in the majors, Olson's home runs place him 94th, and his RBI tally ranks him 84th.

Ozzie Albies is batting .231 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Albies ranks 24th in homers and 99th in RBI so far this season.

Austin Riley has seven home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Padres Impact Players

Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs this season. He's batting .371 with 22 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Machado's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally is 17th.

Eric Hosmer is a key run producer for San Diego with a .377 average, four homers and 23 RBI.

Hosmer ranks 57th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Jurickson Profar has 21 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.313/.402.

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .435 on the year.

Braves and Padres Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Brewers W 9-2 Home 5/10/2022 Red Sox L 9-4 Home 5/11/2022 Red Sox W 5-3 Home 5/13/2022 Padres L 11-6 Home 5/14/2022 Padres - Home 5/15/2022 Padres - Home 5/16/2022 Brewers - Away 5/17/2022 Brewers - Away 5/18/2022 Brewers - Away 5/20/2022 Marlins - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/9/2022 Cubs L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Home 5/13/2022 Braves W 11-6 Away 5/14/2022 Braves - Away 5/15/2022 Braves - Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away 5/18/2022 Phillies - Away 5/19/2022 Phillies - Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away

