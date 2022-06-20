How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves score the seventh-most runs in baseball (317 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Braves' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored 316 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
- Among all batters in baseball, Riley ranks fifth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson's .290 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Swanson is 53rd in home runs and 29th in RBI so far this year.
- Matt Olson has 27 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .251.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with eight home runs and 35 RBI for San Francisco this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Flores is 69th in homers and 40th in RBI.
- Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .264 average while slugging five homers and driving in 27 runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 143rd in homers and 105th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (14) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .267.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .443 on the year.
Braves and Giants Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Nationals
W 10-4
Away
6/15/2022
Nationals
W 8-2
Away
6/17/2022
Cubs
L 1-0
Away
6/18/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
6/19/2022
Cubs
W 6-0
Away
6/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
20
2022
San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)