How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves score the seventh-most runs in baseball (317 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 316 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
  • Among all batters in baseball, Riley ranks fifth in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson's .290 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Swanson is 53rd in home runs and 29th in RBI so far this year.
  • Matt Olson has 27 doubles, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .251.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .241 with eight home runs and 35 RBI for San Francisco this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores is 69th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .264 average while slugging five homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 143rd in homers and 105th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (14) and runs batted in (36) this season while batting .267.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

