How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (319 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored 317 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .322.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).
  • Including all major league hitters, Riley ranks 82nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Dansby Swanson is hitting .289 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson ranks 54th in homers and 29th in RBI so far this year.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .248 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .227.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 52 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .400.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total is 69th and his RBI tally is 41st.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .264 average while slugging five homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Estrada ranks 144th in homers and 108th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .257 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

June
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
