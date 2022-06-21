How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 20, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) reacts with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after driving in the game winning run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (319 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Giants have scored 317 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .322.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (18) and runs batted in (41).

Including all major league hitters, Riley ranks 82nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .289 to lead the lineup.

Swanson ranks 54th in homers and 29th in RBI so far this year.

Matt Olson is hitting .248 with 27 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .227.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 52 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total is 69th and his RBI tally is 41st.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .264 average while slugging five homers and driving in 27 runs.

Estrada ranks 144th in homers and 108th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 36.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .257 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 6/19/2022 Cubs W 6-0 Away 6/20/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Royals L 3-2 Home 6/17/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 6/18/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Away 6/19/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Braves L 2-1 Away 6/21/2022 Braves - Away 6/22/2022 Braves - Away 6/23/2022 Braves - Away 6/24/2022 Reds - Home 6/25/2022 Reds - Home 6/26/2022 Reds - Home

