How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants Joc Pederson (23) (right) gets high fives after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field at Truist Park against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
  • The Braves have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (329 total runs).
  • The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
  • The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 329.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson has 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .251.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Olson's home runs rank him 50th, and his RBI tally ranks him 30th.
  • Swanson has a club-leading .291 batting average.
  • Swanson ranks 57th in homers in baseball and 33rd in RBI.
  • Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
  • Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .227.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores is batting .242 for San Francisco with a team-high 37 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total is 76th and his RBI tally ranks 33rd.
  • Joc Pederson is batting .271 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 37 RBI.
  • Pederson ranks 16th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .267 to lead San Francisco, while adding five homers and 28 runs batted in this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 49 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

How To Watch

June
22
2022

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
