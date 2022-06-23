How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Dansby Swanson will hit the field against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Braves have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (333 total runs).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 332 total runs this season.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .251.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Olson ranks 83rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • Swanson is hitting .291 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson ranks 52nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .231 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .238 for San Francisco with a team-high 37 RBI.
  • Flores ranks 78th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .262 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada is currently 157th in homers and 105th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs (15) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .266.
  • Yastrzemski is batting .256 with an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Braves and Giants Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

W 6-0

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

W 12-10

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

