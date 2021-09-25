How to Watch Atlanta vs. San Diego

The Braves look for their second straight win as they try to fend off the Phillies, who are just 1.5 games behind them in the NL East.

The Braves shut out the Padres 3-0 Friday night for their fifth win in their last six games. Atlanta has needed every one of those wins as the Phillies, who sit 1.5 games behind them in second place in the NL East, have been just as hot.

How to Watch: Braves at Padres

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (WAGA - Atlanta, GA)

Atlanta will look to make it two straight against the Padres Saturday night and maintain its lead in the NL East. The Braves will battle the Phillies next week after their series with the Padres and they want to head into the series with a cushion in the standings.

The Padres, on the other hand, are in need of a miracle to make the playoffs. Their once-promising season has not gone according to plan in the second half and they trail the Cardinals for the second wild card by seven games.

With just eight games left they need to win the rest of their games and need the Cardinals to lose the rest of their games.

The Padres will look to get a win by sending Vince Velasquez to the mound. Velasquez has just one start with the Padres since they acquired him from Philadelphia.

The Braves will go with Huascar Ynoa as their starting pitcher. Ynoa hasn't recorded a win since May 9, but Atlanta has won two of his last three starts.

