September 18, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top contenders in the National League will face off again Saturday night when the Braves take on the Giants.
In one of today's most intriguing MLB matchups, the Atlanta Braves are set to face the San Francisco Giants on the road. Both teams are viewed as legitimate contenders in the National League; although the Braves still need to pick up some wins in order to make sure they get into the postseason.

How to Watch Braves at Giants:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giants took care of business in Game 1 of this series, defeating the Braves by a final score of 6-5. San Francisco was led by first baseman Brandon Belt, who hit his 26th home run of the season to go along with two RBIs. For the Braves, Travis d'Arnaud hit his seventh home run of the year and drove in three runs in the loss.

Coming into this matchup, the Giants are ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games in the NL West. As for the Braves, they are leading the Philadelphia Phillies by two games in the NL East race.

Both of these teams need to keep picking up wins to stay atop their respective divisions. One of them will lose some ground tonight.

San Francisco will give the start to Alex Wood (10-4, 4.08 ERA) in tonight's matchup. The Braves are going with Charlie Morton (13-5, 3.49 ERA) as their starting pitcher in Game 2 of this series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

