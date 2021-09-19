September 19, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will square off in a massive showdown with playoff implications.
Author:

There are plenty of big-time games around the league to watch for MLB fans. However, one of the biggest matchups of the day takes place in the afternoon when the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta is in dire need of a big-time win after dropping its last four games in a row.

How to Watch Braves at Giants:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Braves at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giants won the first two games of the series by final scores of 6-5 and 2-0, respectively. Both of these teams are legitimate World Series contenders, but they also still have a lot to play for in the coming days.

As of right now, the Braves are clinging to a one-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. On the other side of the diamond, the Giants are now two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West race.

Yesterday, in their 2-0 win over the Braves, the Giants were led by catcher Curt Casali, who came through with a huge two-run single in the fourth. 

Looking ahead to today's matchup, the Giants will give the start to Anthony DeSclafani (12-6, 3.24 ERA). For the Braves, Max Fried (11-7, 3.47 ERA) will be getting the starting nod in a huge game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

