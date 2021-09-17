How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

With the Red Sox hanging on to a slight lead for the second AL wild-card spot, they face the Orioles on Friday night.

Over the last few weeks, the Boston Red Sox have been a roller coaster when it comes to playoff positioning. They have been in the picture and out of the picture. Right now, they are just a half a game ahead of the New York Yankees for the second American League wild-card position.

How to Watch the Orioles at Red Sox:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN



The Red Sox are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles in an important three-game weekend series.

Coming into this series, the Orioles are just 47-99, and the Red Sox are viewed as major favorites. However, quite a few playoff contenders have been struggling to win these "trap" games. The Orioles are actually coming off of a 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Speaking of the Orioles' win over the Yankees yesterday, they lost the other two games of the series, 7-2 on Tuesday and 4-3 on Wednesday.

Boston, on the other hand, is coming off of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners that saw it win two of those matchups.

For Game 1 of this series, the Red Sox have yet to announce their starting pitcher, though the expectation is it will be seven-time All-Star Chris Sale (3-0, 2.52 ERA). On the other side of the diamond, the Orioles will give the starting nod to Keegan Akin (2-9, 6.83 ERA) on the mound.

Fans should feel good about Boston's chances to win this game, but the Red Sox cannot afford to take Baltimore lightly, or they could suffer the same fate their rival Yankees did.

