How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

The Red Sox are desperately looking to get back on the winning track when they host Baltimore on Friday for the first of three games.

The Boston Red Sox looked primed to run away with the AL East a month ago but have struggled to stay at the top. The team is now staring up at the Tampa Bay Rays and facing the possibility of not even making the playoffs.

Boston did find its bats on Wednesday when it routed the Rays 20-8, but forgot how to hit again on Thursday in a 8-1 loss. The Red Sox currently sit five games behind the Rays and just a game and a half up on the Yankees for the last playoff spot.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, they welcome the last-place Orioles to Fenway Park for a weekend series. The Orioles are 31 games behind the Rays and have lost eight in a row. There isn't much to look forward to in Baltimore right now, and taking the series could provide Boston with a much-needed boost.

The Red Sox need to pick up three wins this weekend and get back on the winning track, or they could see their season slip away. These two teams haven't played since the beginning of May when the Red Sox took three of four, a result Boston hopes to replicate this weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Baltimore will send out Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA) to start the series. Watkins has lost his three starts despite only giving up four runs in each of those games. Boston will counter with Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA). Pivetta went six strong innings without giving up a run in his last outing against the Blue Jays.

Regional restrictions may apply.