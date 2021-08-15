How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles will look to rebound from a 16-2 blowout against the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.
Through the first two games of the current Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles series, the home team has blown out the Orioles in both matchups. In the first game of the series, Boston took an 8-1 win, and yesterday it dominated to the tune of 16-2. Now, the Orioles will look to regain some of their pride in the series finale.

During yesterday's 16-2 beatdown of the Orioles, the Red Sox saw third baseman Rafael Devers blast his 29th home run and drive in four runs. J.D. Martinez got in on the action in a big way as well, hitting his 22nd home run of the season and adding three total RBIs.

On the Baltimore side of things, Austin Hays and Trey Mancini each drove in a run. Nothing else was to be found for the Orioles offensively.

Heading into the series finale, the Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. So far this season, he has compiled an 8-6 record to go along with a 5.24 ERA. He's a talented pitcher, but the Orioles could find a way to put some runs on the board.

Baltimore will be starting Keegan Akin, who has had a brutal season thus far. He is 0-6 on the year with a dismal 8.23 ERA. To say that the Orioles are at a disadvantage in this matchup from a pitching perspective would be an understatement.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Red Sox vs. Orioles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox will look to sweep the series in dominant fashion. For the Orioles, it's all about pride as they look to steal one away.

Regional restrictions may apply.

