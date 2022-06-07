Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs down a seventh inning fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and Ryan Mountcastle will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs are 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in runs scored with 245, 4.5 per game.
  • The Cubs are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
  • The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 215 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ is batting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .373.
  • In all of MLB, Happ ranks 72nd in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Contreras has a club-leading .276 batting average.
  • Contreras is 36th in home runs in baseball and 109th in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 31.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with six home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hays is 72nd in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is batting .228 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBI.
  • Among all major league batters, Santander ranks 36th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .305 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 23 runs.
  • Cedric Mullins has 52 hits and an OBP of .299 to go with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Cardinals

W 7-5

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Home

6/2/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

6/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
