Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and Austin Hays are the hottest hitters on the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, who meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Cubs are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (248 total).
  • The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (3.9 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.297).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras paces the Cubs with a .277 batting average.
  • In all of baseball, Contreras ranks 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.
  • Happ ranks 78th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .239 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31).

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays is batting .287 for Baltimore with a team-high 30 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hays ranks 55th in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting with a .303 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Overall, Mancini ranks 78th in homers and 85th in RBI this year.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 30.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .379 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

6/7/2022

Cubs

W 9-3

Home

6/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
USATSI_18491218
MLB

