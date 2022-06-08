May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and Austin Hays are the hottest hitters on the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, who meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Cubs are the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (248 total).

The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (3.9 per game).

The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.297).

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras paces the Cubs with a .277 batting average.

In all of baseball, Contreras ranks 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Happ ranks 78th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Frank Schwindel is batting .239 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31).

Orioles Impact Players

Hays is batting .287 for Baltimore with a team-high 30 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Hays ranks 55th in homers and 34th in RBI.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore in batting with a .303 average while slugging six homers and driving in 24 runs.

Overall, Mancini ranks 78th in homers and 85th in RBI this year.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 30.

Cedric Mullins has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .379 on the year.

Cubs and Orioles Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Home 6/3/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Home 6/4/2022 Guardians W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 6/7/2022 Cubs W 9-3 Home 6/8/2022 Cubs - Home 6/9/2022 Royals - Away 6/10/2022 Royals - Away 6/11/2022 Royals - Away 6/12/2022 Royals - Away 6/13/2022 Blue Jays - Away

