Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles match up with Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (287 total runs).

The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Orioles' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Orioles rank 22nd in the league with 289 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team-high nine home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.

Luis Robert has racked up 36 runs batted in to lead his team.

Among all MLB batters, Robert ranks 98th in homers and 47th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .325.

Tim Anderson has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .354.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 40 and has a batting average of .283.

Hays' home run total puts him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.

Cedric Mullins has 69 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Mullins ranks 125th in homers and 118th in RBI.

Anthony Santander's 13 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .432.

Ryan Mountcastle has 65 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Rays L 7-6 Home 6/19/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Nationals L 3-0 Home 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox - Away 6/25/2022 White Sox - Away 6/26/2022 White Sox - Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away

