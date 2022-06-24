Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles match up with Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (287 total runs).
  • The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.
  • The Orioles' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Orioles rank 22nd in the league with 289 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team-high nine home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu ranks 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has racked up 36 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Among all MLB batters, Robert ranks 98th in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .325.
  • Tim Anderson has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .354.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 40 and has a batting average of .283.
  • Hays' home run total puts him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins has 69 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Mullins ranks 125th in homers and 118th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander's 13 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .432.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 65 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Rays

L 7-6

Home

6/19/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Nationals

L 3-0

Home

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

