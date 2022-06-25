How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will try to defeat Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox's .253 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

The White Sox rank 23rd in runs scored with 288, 4.2 per game.

The White Sox are 20th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 293 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

In all of MLB, Abreu is 63rd in home runs and 75th in RBI.

Luis Robert has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 36 RBI.

Robert is 100th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the majors.

Vaughn leads the White Sox's lineup with a .320 batting average.

Tim Anderson is batting .346 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 41 while batting .282.

Hays is 53rd in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Cedric Mullins has 70 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Mullins ranks 126th in home runs and 121st in RBI.

Anthony Santander is slugging .427 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 36 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .272 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Nationals L 3-0 Home 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox - Away 6/26/2022 White Sox - Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away

