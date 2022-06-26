How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and Austin Hays will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The White Sox rank 24th in runs scored with 290, 4.1 per game.
  • The White Sox are 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 299 (4.1 per game).
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has collected a team-high nine home runs.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Abreu ranks 67th in home runs and 75th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has totaled 36 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Robert ranks 101st in home runs and 53rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox's lineup with a .315 batting average.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .346 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays is batting .285 with 44 RBI, both of which are tops among Baltimore hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Hays' home run total is 56th and his RBI tally ranks 23rd.
  • Cedric Mullins is batting .251 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
  • Overall, Mullins ranks 128th in homers and 127th in RBI this season.
  • Anthony Santander is slugging .427 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 36 RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 66 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Nationals

L 3-0

Home

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18596362
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Twins

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
