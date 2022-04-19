How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Spenser Watkins will try to shut down Jed Lowrie and company when the Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .211 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Athletics rank 14th in runs scored with 40, 4.4 per game.
  • The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .279.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 21 (2.3 per game).
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy paces the Athletics in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).
  • Including all major league hitters, Murphy is 75th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Lowrie is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .179 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Tony Kemp leads the Athletics with a .286 batting average.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander has been key for Baltimore with one home run, one RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Santander ranks 62nd in homers and 242nd in RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle's batting average of .278 leads all Baltimore hitters this season.
  • Mountcastle is 62nd in homers and 120th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Cedric Mullins leads the club in homers (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
  • Jorge Mateo has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .300 on the year.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/13/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Home

4/15/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
