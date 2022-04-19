How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Spenser Watkins will try to shut down Jed Lowrie and company when the Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics' .211 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Athletics rank 14th in runs scored with 40, 4.4 per game.

The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .279.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 21 (2.3 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy paces the Athletics in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).

Including all major league hitters, Murphy is 75th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Lowrie is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.

Elvis Andrus is batting .179 with three doubles and five walks.

Tony Kemp leads the Athletics with a .286 batting average.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander has been key for Baltimore with one home run, one RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

In all of the major leagues, Santander ranks 62nd in homers and 242nd in RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle's batting average of .278 leads all Baltimore hitters this season.

Mountcastle is 62nd in homers and 120th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Cedric Mullins leads the club in homers (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season.

Jorge Mateo has collected eight hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .300 on the year.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/13/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Home 4/15/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics - Away 4/19/2022 Athletics - Away 4/20/2022 Athletics - Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away

