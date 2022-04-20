How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. Cole Irvin will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics rank 26th in the league with a .206 batting average.
  • The Athletics are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total).
  • The Athletics are 26th in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles' .207 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 22 (2.2 per game).
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy paces the Athletics in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).
  • Among all batters in baseball, Murphy ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has a club-best .258 batting average.
  • Kemp is 179th in homers and 179th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Cristian Pache has a double and a home run while hitting .250.
  • Elvis Andrus has three doubles and five walks while hitting .156.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .175.
  • In all of baseball, Mullins is 21st in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is batting .241 with an OBP of .450 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
  • Santander is currently 67th in homers and 248th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Austin Hays has nine hits this season and a slash line of .243/.349/.324.
  • Mountcastle is batting .250 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

W 5-1

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Home

4/15/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Matthew Beighle40 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy