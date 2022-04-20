How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. Cole Irvin will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics rank 26th in the league with a .206 batting average.

The Athletics are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total).

The Athletics are 26th in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.

The Orioles' .207 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 22 (2.2 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy paces the Athletics in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).

Among all batters in baseball, Murphy ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Tony Kemp has a club-best .258 batting average.

Kemp is 179th in homers and 179th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Cristian Pache has a double and a home run while hitting .250.

Elvis Andrus has three doubles and five walks while hitting .156.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .175.

In all of baseball, Mullins is 21st in homers and 15th in RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .241 with an OBP of .450 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Santander is currently 67th in homers and 248th in RBI in the big leagues.

Austin Hays has nine hits this season and a slash line of .243/.349/.324.

Mountcastle is batting .250 with an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Home 4/15/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 4/19/2022 Athletics - Away 4/20/2022 Athletics - Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away 4/24/2022 Angels - Away

