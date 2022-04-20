How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum. Daulton Jefferies will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 6:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics rank 25th in the league with a .208 batting average.

The Athletics have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Athletics' .281 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Orioles' .209 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 23 (2.1 per game).

The Orioles have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with two long balls.

Among all hitters in baseball, Murphy ranks 26th in homers and 30th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is batting .206 with three doubles and seven walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Andrus is 184th in home runs and 329th in RBI.

Tony Kemp leads the Athletics' lineup with a .242 batting average.

Seth Brown has driven in the most runs for the Athletics with eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in batting average (.273) this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Santander ranks 76th in home runs and 260th in RBI.

Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .182.

Mullins ranks 26th in homers and 18th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.

Jorge Mateo is batting .270 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 4/19/2022 Athletics L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Athletics - Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away 4/24/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Yankees - Away

