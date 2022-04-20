How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum. Daulton Jefferies will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 6:07 PM ET.
Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Athletics rank 25th in the league with a .208 batting average.
- The Athletics have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Athletics' .281 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Orioles' .209 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Orioles have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 23 (2.1 per game).
- The Orioles have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy paces the Athletics with two long balls.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Murphy ranks 26th in homers and 30th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .206 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Andrus is 184th in home runs and 329th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp leads the Athletics' lineup with a .242 batting average.
- Seth Brown has driven in the most runs for the Athletics with eight runs batted in.
Orioles Impact Players
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in batting average (.273) this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Santander ranks 76th in home runs and 260th in RBI.
- Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .182.
- Mullins ranks 26th in homers and 18th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.
- Jorge Mateo is batting .270 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
Athletics and Orioles Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-5
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
W 5-1
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Yankees
L 5-2
Home
4/17/2022
Yankees
W 5-0
Home
4/18/2022
Athletics
L 5-1
Away
4/19/2022
Athletics
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
4/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/23/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
4/26/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
