How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Paul Blackburn will aim to shut down Cedric Mullins and company when the Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Athletics rank 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.

The Athletics are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (47 total).

The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .279.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 24 (2.0 per game).

The Orioles have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Athletics Impact Players

Tony Kemp leads the team in batting average with a mark of .278.

Kemp ranks 190th in home runs and 206th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Sean Murphy has shown his power as he leads his team with two home runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Murphy is 30th in home runs and 37th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .184.

Seth Brown has driven in the most runs for the Athletics with eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with a .297 batting average.

In all of the major leagues, Santander ranks 78th in home runs and 279th in RBI.

Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .191.

Overall, Mullins ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI this season.

Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.

Jorge Mateo is batting .270 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home 4/22/2022 Rangers - Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Yankees L 5-2 Home 4/17/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Home 4/18/2022 Athletics L 5-1 Away 4/19/2022 Athletics L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Away 4/21/2022 Athletics - Away 4/22/2022 Angels - Away 4/23/2022 Angels - Away 4/24/2022 Angels - Away 4/26/2022 Yankees - Away 4/27/2022 Yankees - Away

