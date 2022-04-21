How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Blackburn will aim to shut down Cedric Mullins and company when the Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Athletics rank 22nd in the league with a .209 batting average.
  • The Athletics are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (47 total).
  • The Athletics are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .279.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 24 (2.0 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Tony Kemp leads the team in batting average with a mark of .278.
  • Kemp ranks 190th in home runs and 206th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy has shown his power as he leads his team with two home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Murphy is 30th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has three doubles and seven walks while hitting .184.
  • Seth Brown has driven in the most runs for the Athletics with eight runs batted in.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with a .297 batting average.
  • In all of the major leagues, Santander ranks 78th in home runs and 279th in RBI.
  • Mullins leads Baltimore in home runs (two) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .191.
  • Overall, Mullins ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI this season.
  • Austin Hays has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.
  • Jorge Mateo is batting .270 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Athletics and Orioles Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

W 5-1

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Yankees

L 5-2

Home

4/17/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Athletics

L 5-1

Away

4/19/2022

Athletics

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Away

4/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

4/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/23/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

4/26/2022

Yankees

-

Away

4/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Billy McKinney (28) is congratulated by teammates Tony Kemp (5) and Elvis Andrus (17) after scoring the go-ahead run on a Baltimore Orioles throwing error during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates the win with Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) at the end of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. Athletics Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
USATSI_18126963
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
jalen-brunson
SI Guide

Mavs, Jazz Face Off With Luka Dončić’s Return Looming

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Soccer

Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
college soccer
Premier League

Burnley vs. Southampton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer Ball
Professional League Cup

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
BLUE JAYS
MLB

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy