Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryan Baker will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 191, four per game.
- The Mariners rank ninth in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored 190 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with 35 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .342.
- Including all MLB batters, France is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford ranks 117th in homers in the majors and 203rd in RBI.
- Adam Frazier is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Rodriguez is batting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Hays' home run total ranks 80th and his RBI tally ranks 77th.
- Anthony Santander is batting .220 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 29 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Santander is 27th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Cedric Mullins is slashing .241/.303/.372 this season for the Orioles.
- Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 18 RBI.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Athletics
L 7-5
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Red Sox
W 12-8
Away
5/28/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Away
5/28/2022
Red Sox
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Red Sox
L 12-2
Away
5/30/2022
Red Sox
W 10-0
Away
5/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/3/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/5/2022
Guardians
-
Home
