Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Anthony Santander (25) smiles in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Baker will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 191, four per game.
  • The Mariners rank ninth in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 190 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with 35 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .342.
  • Including all MLB batters, France is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 117th in homers in the majors and 203rd in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Rodriguez is batting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Hays' home run total ranks 80th and his RBI tally ranks 77th.
  • Anthony Santander is batting .220 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 29 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Santander is 27th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins is slashing .241/.303/.372 this season for the Orioles.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 18 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Red Sox

W 12-8

Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Red Sox

L 12-2

Away

5/30/2022

Red Sox

W 10-0

Away

5/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

-

Home

