Bryan Baker will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 191, four per game.

The Mariners rank ninth in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 190 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 35 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .342.

Including all MLB batters, France is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford ranks 117th in homers in the majors and 203rd in RBI.

Adam Frazier is batting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Rodriguez is batting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hays' home run total ranks 80th and his RBI tally ranks 77th.

Anthony Santander is batting .220 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 29 RBI.

Among all major league hitters, Santander is 27th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Cedric Mullins is slashing .241/.303/.372 this season for the Orioles.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .309 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 18 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Red Sox W 12-8 Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox L 5-3 Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Red Sox L 12-2 Away 5/30/2022 Red Sox W 10-0 Away 5/31/2022 Mariners - Home 6/1/2022 Mariners - Home 6/2/2022 Mariners - Home 6/3/2022 Guardians - Home 6/4/2022 Guardians - Home 6/5/2022 Guardians - Home

