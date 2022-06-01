How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays (21) has a chain put around his neck after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and Austin Hays will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (201 total runs).

The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.

The Orioles rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

The Orioles have scored 190 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .347.

France ranks 47th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Frazier is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Frazier is 221st in home runs and 137th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .299 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (29) this season while batting .226.

Santander ranks 27th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Hays is batting .291 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Hays ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI.

Cedric Mullins has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .236/.297/.365.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a .303 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 18 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox L 5-3 Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Red Sox L 12-2 Away 5/30/2022 Red Sox W 10-0 Away 5/31/2022 Mariners L 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Mariners - Home 6/2/2022 Mariners - Home 6/3/2022 Guardians - Home 6/4/2022 Guardians - Home 6/5/2022 Guardians - Home 6/7/2022 Cubs - Home

