How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chris Flexen will start for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Ramon Urias and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .239 batting average.
- The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total).
- The Mariners are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 199 (3.8 per game).
- The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .355.
- France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .298 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford is 87th in homers and 191st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .269.
Orioles Impact Players
- Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 51 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .448.
- In all of the major leagues, Hays is 87th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 29.
- Among all MLB hitters, Santander ranks 29th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Cedric Mullins has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.300/.370.
- Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a batting average of .308. He's also hit four home runs with 20 RBI.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Astros
W 6-1
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
W 10-0
Away
6/1/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Away
6/2/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
6/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Red Sox
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Red Sox
L 12-2
Away
5/30/2022
Red Sox
W 10-0
Away
5/31/2022
Mariners
L 10-0
Home
6/1/2022
Mariners
W 9-2
Home
6/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/3/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/4/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/5/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/7/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/8/2022
Cubs
-
Home
