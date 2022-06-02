How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35) reacts as Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (23) scores during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Flexen will start for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Ramon Urias and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .239 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total).
  • The Mariners are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 199 (3.8 per game).
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .355.
  • France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .298 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
  • Crawford is 87th in homers and 191st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .269.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 51 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .448.
  • In all of the major leagues, Hays is 87th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 29.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Santander ranks 29th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.300/.370.
  • Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a batting average of .308. He's also hit four home runs with 20 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Astros

W 6-1

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

W 10-0

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Away

6/2/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Red Sox

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Red Sox

L 12-2

Away

5/30/2022

Red Sox

W 10-0

Away

5/31/2022

Mariners

L 10-0

Home

6/1/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Home

6/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/3/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/5/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
