How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

May 31, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman (35) reacts as Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (23) scores during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Flexen will start for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Ramon Urias and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .239 batting average.

The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total).

The Mariners are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 199 (3.8 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with 36 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .355.

France ranks 49th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .298 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford is 87th in homers and 191st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Adam Frazier is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .269.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays has been key for Baltimore with 51 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

In all of the major leagues, Hays is 87th in homers and 73rd in RBI.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 29.

Among all MLB hitters, Santander ranks 29th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Cedric Mullins has 50 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.300/.370.

Trey Mancini leads Baltimore with a batting average of .308. He's also hit four home runs with 20 RBI.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Astros W 6-1 Home 5/28/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 5/29/2022 Astros L 2-1 Home 5/31/2022 Orioles W 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Away 6/2/2022 Orioles - Away 6/3/2022 Rangers - Away 6/4/2022 Rangers - Away 6/5/2022 Rangers - Away 6/6/2022 Astros - Away 6/7/2022 Astros - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Red Sox W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Red Sox L 12-2 Away 5/30/2022 Red Sox W 10-0 Away 5/31/2022 Mariners L 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Home 6/2/2022 Mariners - Home 6/3/2022 Guardians - Home 6/4/2022 Guardians - Home 6/5/2022 Guardians - Home 6/7/2022 Cubs - Home 6/8/2022 Cubs - Home

