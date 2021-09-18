The Boston Red Sox are trying to stay in the playoff picture, and they face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

Boston has been a fun team to watch on the postseason bubble over the last couple of weeks.

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

As of right now, the Red Sox are in the first AL wild card spot but are just half a game ahead of the New York Yankees and one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Needless to say, their current series against the Baltimore Orioles is a big one, and they have another matchup Saturday afternoon.

In Game 1 of this series, the Red Sox took care of business in convincing fashion with a 7-1 victory.

They were led by outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who drove in three runs in the win. For the Orioles, Austin Hays drove in the only run in the loss.

With such a small gap between all of the wild-card hopefuls, the Red Sox cannot afford to lose against the Orioles. Boston is far better on paper, but it shouldn't take these games for granted. Baltimore would love nothing more than to play the spoiler role.

Looking ahead to this game, the Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.55 ERA) on the mound. Baltimore will give the starting nod to Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.92 ERA). The pitching matchup favors the Red Sox, but this could be a high-scoring contest.

