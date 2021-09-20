How to Watch Orioles at Phillies

September 20, 2021
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Phillies are just two games behind the Braves in the NL East and 3.5 behind in the NL wild card race with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
The Philadelphia Phillies couldn't have picked a better time to play the worst team in baseball. The Baltimore Orioles are 47-102, 44.5 games back in the AL East and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. A sweep could go a long way in determining their fate. 

How to Watch Orioles vs. Phillies:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Orioles vs. Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies have the chance of getting into the playoffs two ways. With the Dodgers currently locked into the first wild card spot, Philadelphia is chasing the Cardinals, Reds and Padres for the second wild card spot. The team is also sitting only two games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

The Phillies are in this situation largely because of their superstar Bryce Harper.  He is hitting .315, which is third best in the NL. He's also tied for fourth with 33 home runs and is first in OPS at 1.056. Those numbers have put him in the conversation for NL MVP and is the reason why the club signed him to a 13-year mega contract.

The Phillies starter is Ranger Suarez, who has a 6-4 record with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He's only pitched 84 innings this season after spending much of the year in the Minors.

The Orioles starter will be John Means, who has a 5-7 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. However, he has a tendency to give up the long ball, allowing 24 homers on the season. Suarez has only given up four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

