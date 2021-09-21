September 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies need to get back on track after Monday's surprising loss to the Orioles. Their playoff chances depend on it.
Author:

The Orioles shut out the Phillies 2-0 Monday night in a blow to Philadelphia's playoff odds. The Phillies are three games back of the Braves in the NL East and 4.5 games back of the Reds in the battle for the second NL wild card.

How to Watch Orioles vs. Phillies Online:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Orioles vs. Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A loss to the Orioles, who are tied for the worst record in MLB, is bad, but to make matters even worse, almost all the teams the Phillies are chasing in the playoff race won Monday. The Braves, Cardinals and Reds all came out of the day with victories.

In Tuesday's game, the Orioles will start Chris Ellis, who they claimed off waivers in August. He is 1-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26.1 innings this season.

The Phillies will turn to a spot starter in Adonis Medina. He is making his first start this season and second-career start in the major leagues. He pitched two innings in one game earlier this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

