How to Watch Orioles at Phillies

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to keep pace in the NL East as they go for the rubber-match win against the Orioles.
The Phillies turned their fortunes around in Game 2 after losing the opener to the Orioles. It was a nail-biter though, as Philadelphia needed extras to beat Baltimore by a final score of 3-2. 

How to Watch Orioles vs. Phillies:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Orioles vs. Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came thanks to two of the Phillies' biggest stars: Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto. Harper got on base along with Ronald Torreyes in the bottom of the 10th after the Orioles had gone up 2-1 in the top of the frame. 

Then Realmuto, who the organization re-signed in the offseason, hit a triple to keep the Phillies in the playoff hunt. 

The NL East race is becoming the more realistic path to the playoffs for the Phillies, and that's mostly because the Cardinals have won 10 in a row and are starting to pull away in the wild-card race.

The Phillies are 4 1/2 games back in the wild-card chase while being three games back in their division behind the Atlanta Braves. 

Even better news in the series finale for the Phillies is that they will be starting Zack Wheeler in the rubber match. 

He has a 14-9 record, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and has already reached 200 innings on the season. Unsurprisingly he made the All-Star Game with those numbers.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are starting Keegan Akin who is 2-10 on the season with a 6.93 ERA. 

