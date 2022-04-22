How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two American League teams will face off in Houston as the Blue Jays visit the Astros.

On Friday night, the Astros will host the Blue Jays. This will be just the third game at home this season for Houston as it looks to improve upon the 1-2 record thus far at Minute Maid Park. Toronto has gone 4-3 this season on the road, with a chance to earn another win south of the border.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros on fuboTV

The Blue Jays have gotten off to a somewhat slow start to the season with an 8-5 record to this point. A championship contender, they’ve got the talent to go all the way.

Despite five losses already this season, Toronto is still first in the American League East. As the season goes on, expect the Blue Jays to continue to improve with their loaded roster.

Houston lost some key pieces during the offseason, but still projects to be a solid team this season. To this point, they’re sitting at .500 with a record of 6-6 overall.

There’s still plenty of time to rise in the standings, but the Astros are currently fourth in the American League West. Coming into this matchup, they’ve lost two-straight games.

At the end of the regular season, both the Astros and Blue Jays project to be playoff teams. However, it’s still early in the season and anything could happen.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

