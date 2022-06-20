How to Watch Blue Jays at White Sox

The Blue Jays and the White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday in MLB regular-season action.

After losing two out of three to the red-hot Yankees, the Blue Jays head to Chicago to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, in game one of their three-game series. Toronto is sitting in second place in the AL East with a 38-28 record, while Chicago is third in the AL Central at 31-33.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 20, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Jays will be sending José Berrios to the mound on Monday with the pitcher boasting an impressive 5-2 record so far this season. The right-handed pitcher's most recent outing was a June 15 game against the Orioles where he went for seven innings allowing three hits and three runs. Toronto ended up winning the game 7-6 in extra innings.

The White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn who has played just once before so far this season. That singular performance was a June 13 game against the Tigers where the righty went for four innings allowing 10 hits and three runs. Despite being down 3-2 when Lynn was taken out, the White Sox ended up winning the game 9-5 over Detroit.

Regional restrictions may apply.