Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays open a six-game road trip at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday

On Monday, the Blue Jays had an off day, while the Red Sox had an early wake-up call for their annual Patriots Day morning game. The AL East rivals open their first series of the season against each other on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto missed the postseason by one game last season, finishing a game behind Boston and the Yankees for the wild-card spots. The Blue Jays were 9-10 against the Red Sox and currently hold a one-game lead in the AL East in the early going.

Over the weekend, the Jays took two of three from Oakland. Boston lost to the Twins on Monday, 8-3, to split their four-game series. Christian Vázquez hit his first homer for the Red Sox and also had an RBI groundout in the loss.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to make his second start since coming to Toronto last month as a free agent. He surrendered three runs, two earned, on five hits in 3.1 innings on April 12 in a loss to the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi is set to make his third start for Boston. He has a 4.50 ERA and 1.100 WHIP in 10 innings, with 13 strikeouts. Eovaldi allowed two runs on four hits in five innings on Wednesday in a win at Detroit.

Regional restrictions may apply.

