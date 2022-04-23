How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

The Blue Jays will take on the Astros in Houston on Saturday afternoon in MLB action.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of great MLB matchups for fans to watch. With the season moving forward quickly, teams are looking to jump out ahead in their division races and prove that they could be a playoff contender. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Blue Jays taking on the Astros in Houston.

How to Watch the Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Blue Jays have gone 9-5 and are looking like an AL contender. There is still a lot of baseball left to be played, but Toronto has to be happy with how it has played thus far. In their last game, the Blue Jays ended up beating the Astros by a final score of 4-3 in the first game of this series.

On the other side of the diamond, the Astros are 6-7 entering today's game. Houston lost Carlos Correa this offseason and simply does not look like the same team that made it to the World Series last season. After losing in game one of this series, the Astros would like to get some revenge today.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and will provide great entertainment for viewers. You won't want to miss this matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.