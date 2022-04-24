How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

The Blue Jays go for their fifth straight win on Sunday when they take on the Astros in the finale of their three-game set with Houston.

The Blue Jays have been red hot of late, winning their last four games heading into Sunday. Toronto took the last two against the rival Red Sox and won the first two against the Astros on the road.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Blues Jays were alternating wins and losses before this streak but have appeared to have finally found its footing in the early part of the season.

Toronto is now 10-5 on the year and will turn to Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday to get the series sweep of the Astros.

Kikuchi went five innings in his last start giving up just one run against the Red Sox. The Blue Jays would lose that game 2-1 but he pitched well.

The Astros will counter with Luis Garcia as they try and avoid the three-game sweep against the Blue Jays.

Garcia went 5.2 innings against the Angels in last start, giving up three runs and striking out seven. He would get the victory in that game as the Astors went on to win 8-3.

On Sunday, he will look to be good again as he tries to slow down a potent Blue Jays offense.

