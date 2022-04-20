How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

José Berríos and the Blue Jays take the field against Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox tonight.

The Blue Jays are 6-4 to start off their season. They sit on top of the AL East and are just a half-game back from the White Sox for the American League lead.

They enjoyed the one-day break they got last night because they started with six back-to-back series. May 9 is the team's next break.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They are fresh off of a 4-3 victory against the Athletics. Lourdes Gurriel, Santiago Espinal and Matt Chapman all batted in RBIs in the win.

José Berríos will take the mound for Toronto in this matchup. He has 5.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts and an 11.81 ERA.

The Red Sox are the No. 3 team in the AL East, tied at 4-4 with the Yankees and one game behind Toronto.

They are coming off of a four-game series where they split games 2-2 with the Twins with a combined score of 19-17.

Nick Pivetta takes the mound for Boston. He has 7.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts and a 9.39 ERA.

