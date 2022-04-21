Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays will take on Tanner Houck and the Red Sox on Thursday night.

The Blue Jays are tied with the Yankees and the Red Sox after the first game of the series. They are 6-5 and rank No. 10 in the MLB in batting average, hitting .250.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Kevin Gausman will take the mound for Toronto. He has one loss this season which he picked up in his second outing, along with 10.2 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts and a 4.22 ERA for the year.

Tanner Houck will start for Boston on the mound. He secured his first win against the Twins last week, and he has nine innings pitched with seven strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA.

Boston secured the first win in this series between two talented teams. Toronto struck first in the second with a Zack Collins home run.

However, Boston quickly answered with a Trevor Story RBI double to tie the game in the third. Connor Wong got in on the seventh inning, hitting a sacrifice fly ball with Bobby Dalbec scoring the winning run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

