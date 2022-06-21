How to Watch Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's series opener between the Blue Jays and White Sox was a back and forth affair. The two teams meet again on Tuesday for the second game of their three game series.

Monday's series opener between the Blue Jays and White Sox at the Rodgers Centre was a wild one. The game featured early lead changes and five crooked innings. Will Game 2 on Tuesday live up to the drama?

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox came away with an 8-7 win on Monday despite the Blue Jays scoring five runs in the last four innings, including two in the ninth. In the game, the teams combined for 21 hits and five home runs, including the first of the year for Toronto infielder Cavan Biggio.

That game was the first win of the year for the White Sox over the Blue Jays. The two teams met for three games in Toronto back in early June, a series the Jays swept.

Chicago has responded well since that sweep, going 10-7 in the ensuing games. That has kept the White Sox in the playoff picture. With a win on Tuesday, the White Sox would be back at .500, currently sitting at 32-33.

The Blue Jays are in a tight race of their own. The Red Sox are heating up and now just 1.5 games behind them for second place in the American League East. Toronto comes into this game 38-29 on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
