Blue Jays vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Blue Jays look to get revenge after a walk-off by the White Sox to open this series.

The Blue Jays saw their advantage in the AL Wild Card race shrink after the White Sox walked off in extras in the first game of this series. Chicago is now only 3.5 games out of a spot for the third Wild Card. The Blue Jays still hold the top spot for that race but only by a half-game. Look for them to bounce back in a big way in game two tonight.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Today:



Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The opener of this series was knotted at four going into extras. Both clubs scored one run in the 10th and 11th innings. The Blue Jays left the door open, though, when they didn't score in the 12th. Josh Harrison hit a rope to center field with two runners on to secure the victory in the bottom of the inning.

The White Sox will go for their third win in a row and secure the series victory by starting Lucas Giolito. The righty is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA. The Blue Jays will try to bounce back by starting Ross Stripling. Stripling is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA.

