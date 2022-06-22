Blue Jays vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays look to get revenge after a walk-off by the White Sox to open this series.

The Blue Jays saw their advantage in the AL Wild Card race shrink after the White Sox walked off in extras in the first game of this series. Chicago is now only 3.5 games out of a spot for the third Wild Card. The Blue Jays still hold the top spot for that race but only by a half-game. Look for them to bounce back in a big way in game two tonight. 

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The opener of this series was knotted at four going into extras. Both clubs scored one run in the 10th and 11th innings. The Blue Jays left the door open, though, when they didn't score in the 12th. Josh Harrison hit a rope to center field with two runners on to secure the victory in the bottom of the inning.

The White Sox will go for their third win in a row and secure the series victory by starting Lucas Giolito. The righty is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA. The Blue Jays will try to bounce back by starting Ross Stripling. Stripling is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) walks off the field as Chicago White Sox players celebrate winning on a baseball game against his team at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Scores, Schedule, Brackets, News, How to Watch, Analysis

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) and catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Courtney Vandersloot
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Aces

By Rafael Urbina16 hours ago
diana-taurasi
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

By Rafael Urbina16 hours ago
tout
entertainment

How to Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas16 hours ago
p18850141_b_v13_aa
entertainment

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs16 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy