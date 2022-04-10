How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

The Yankees go for the sweep against the Red Sox on Sunday night.

The rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees rarely disappoints.

Luis Severino got the start for the Yankees in Game 2 after 907 days since his last start. He only pitched three innings, but gave the club a chance to win, only giving up two runs and striking out five.

New York's bullpen took it the rest of the way, not giving up any more runs, as the Yankees won 4-2. That came after a thrilling walk-off win in the 11th inning on opening day.

How to Watch: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Today:



Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for New York. The record wasn't there last year for the lefty. He went 6-7, but he had a very respectable 3.83 ERA in 157.1 innings. It was the most innings he's pitched since his rookie season in 2017 where he finished sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Boston will try to get a victory in this series by starting Tanner Houck. He's only appeared in 21 games for the Red Sox over two seasons and he was sent down last year, but he seems to be a key component to the future of this Boston staff. He had a 3.52 ERA in 69 innings last season. Look for him to take the next step this season.

