How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

The Red Sox look to get a series win on Sunday in the finale of a three-game set against the Athletics.

The Red Sox continue to try and fight out of their early season hole on Sunday when they take on the Athletics in the finale of their three-game series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston is finishing up the first of three straight series on the West Coast and need to get a win against an A's team that has been struggling lately.

The Red Sox will send ageless wonder Rich Hill to the mound looking for the win. Hill has struggled a bit this year, going just 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA.

The Red Sox have lost his last two starts, but will look to snap that skid with a win on Sunday.

The A's will counter with Frankie Montas as they look to turn around their slide. Montas has been good this year, but he is just 2-5 and the A's have lost his last eight starts.

The A's haven't given him much run support, but will look to be better on Sunday as they try and salvage a win in the finale against a Red Sox team that is playing much better.

