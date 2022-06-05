Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox look to get a series win on Sunday in the finale of a three-game set against the Athletics.

The Red Sox continue to try and fight out of their early season hole on Sunday when they take on the Athletics in the finale of their three-game series.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Boston is finishing up the first of three straight series on the West Coast and need to get a win against an A's team that has been struggling lately.

The Red Sox will send ageless wonder Rich Hill to the mound looking for the win. Hill has struggled a bit this year, going just 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA.

The Red Sox have lost his last two starts, but will look to snap that skid with a win on Sunday.

The A's will counter with Frankie Montas as they look to turn around their slide. Montas has been good this year, but he is just 2-5 and the A's have lost his last eight starts.

The A's haven't given him much run support, but will look to be better on Sunday as they try and salvage a win in the finale against a Red Sox team that is playing much better.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs23 seconds ago
imago1012461357h
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso7 minutes ago
a7fl-Social-Icon
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
imago1012470008h
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

By Brandon Rush36 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18456844
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_18450165
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy