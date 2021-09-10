How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

With the Red Sox making a small push up the AL standings, they will have a big-time matchup Friday against the AL Central leading White Sox.

The Boston Red Sox have been up-and-down throughout the course of the 2021 MLB season. Over the last week, they have made a move up in the American League standings, jumping the struggling New York Yankees to move into the top wild-card spot in the AL. On Friday, they will face an incredibly difficult matchup against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago

TV Channel: NESN

Coming into this matchup, the Red Sox are now one game ahead of the Yankees for the top spot in the AL wild-card race. They are, however, nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East division race. Both the Red Sox and Yankees appear to be battling for wild-card spots.

On the other side of this matchup, the White Sox hold a commanding 10-game lead over the Cleveland Indians for the lead in the AL Central. They have proven time and time again that they are a legitimate World Series contender.

This game will be must-watch baseball between two teams who should be serious contenders come playoff time.

Boston is coming off a three-game series with the Rays, where it lost two of the three games. The White Sox lost two out of three games in their last series against the Oakland Athletics.

In this game, the Red Sox will give the starting nod to Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.26 ERA). For the White Sox, Carlos Rodón (11-5, 2.41 ERA) will get the start.

