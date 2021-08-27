How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

As the Red Sox look to claw their back in the AL East division race, they are set for a tough matchup with the Indians on Friday night.

With the race for the 2021 MLB postseason beginning to heat up, the Boston Red Sox are hoping to be able to make their way back to the top of the American League East. Yesterday, the Red Sox helped their case with a monstrous 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. A quick three-game series with the Cleveland Indians is up next.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: You can stream the Red Sox at Indians game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Indians, they are currently just 63-62 and have a nearly impossible chance to win the AL East. The Chicago White Sox sit nine games ahead of them. Cleveland is also eight games back in the hunt for a wild card berth.

Despite the Indians not being a likely postseason contender, they are not an easy team to beat. The Red Sox have their work cut out for them in this series.

In this matchup, the Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez as their starting pitcher. He has compiled a 9-7 record and a 5.19 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Indians have yet to announce a starter.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the Red Sox try to figure out how to work their way back into the division race. They are trailing both the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees in the AL East, despite the good season they have put together. The Indians may not end up in the playoffs, but they would be more than happy to help spoil things for Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.