How to Watch Red Sox at Indians

With the Red Sox fighting to stay in the American League Wild Card, they will face off against the Indians on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox are currently in the second Wild Card spot in the American League and are ahead of the Oakland Athletics by 3.5 games. While they hold a slight lead, they need to get hot in order to make sure they keep that spot. In their current series with the Cleveland Indians, the Red Sox have taken the first two games and are looking for a sweep on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Red Sox were able to take home a 5-3 win over the Indians. J.D. Martinez led the way for Boston with a 3-for-5 outing, including his 24th home run of the season and three RBI's. Kyle Schwarber also smacked his 27th home run on a solo shot.

As for the Indians, they are currently 10 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League. It seems very unlikely that they will be a postseason team. However, they do have a chance to hurt the playoff chances for the Red Sox.

Looking ahead to this matchup, the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck as their starter. He has compiled a 0-3 record to go along with a 3.43 ERA. Houck is much better than his record indicates and will give Boston a fighting chance to take a sweep in this series.

For the Indians, Eli Morgan will take the mound as the starter. He currently has a 2-6 record this season, while also recording a 5.98 ERA. On paper, the Red Sox do have an advantage when it comes to the pitching matchup.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the Red Sox will look to improve their postseason chances.

