August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and Yankees face off in the second game of Tuesday's day-night doubleheader.
Author:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees provide a double dose of their historic rivalry on Tuesday night in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Yankees vs. Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second game of the day, the Yankees will start Luis Gil on the mound. He has appeared in just two games this season, with a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA.

Boston will give the starting nod to Nathan Eovaldi, who holds a 10-7 record and a 3.92 ERA. Eovaldi is a seasoned veteran and has seen his fair share of primetime rivalry matchups.

The Yankees and Red Sox both enter this series fighting for a postseason berth. The Red Sox are 69-51 and are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, while the Yankees are 66-52 and are 5.5 games back of the division lead.

This series will impact both teams' playoff chances. Both the Red Sox and Yankees are legitimate contenders, so fans should make sure to tune in for a treat.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2021

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Connecticut Sun
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees Game 2

sylvia-fowles
SI Guide

Watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun as WNBA Playoff Chase Continues

Ole Miss Rebels
NCAAFB

How to Watch the Ole Miss Rebels Online

Erling Haaland dribbles past Thomas Müller.
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

New York Yankees Aaron Judge
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds

Charlotte Honets Liangelo Ball
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy