How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees Game 2

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees provide a double dose of their historic rivalry on Tuesday night in the second game of a day-night doubleheader.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

In the second game of the day, the Yankees will start Luis Gil on the mound. He has appeared in just two games this season, with a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA.

Boston will give the starting nod to Nathan Eovaldi, who holds a 10-7 record and a 3.92 ERA. Eovaldi is a seasoned veteran and has seen his fair share of primetime rivalry matchups.

The Yankees and Red Sox both enter this series fighting for a postseason berth. The Red Sox are 69-51 and are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, while the Yankees are 66-52 and are 5.5 games back of the division lead.

This series will impact both teams' playoff chances. Both the Red Sox and Yankees are legitimate contenders, so fans should make sure to tune in for a treat.

