How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

The Red Sox and Yankees come into their series riding high. Both teams are on a three-game winning streak as both try to and catch the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East. The Red Sox are just two games up on the Yankees for second place as both fight for the division title and wild card berths in the AL.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox were once in control of the AL East but a rough stretch after the All-Star break has put them in jeopardy of not only losing the division but a playoff appearance. A series against the lowly Baltimore Orioles was just what the doctor ordered to get them playing better again, but the competition ramps up when they start a three-game set with the hated Yankees.

New York took two of three from the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox before winning a makeup game with the Angels on Monday. The winning streak helped them keep pace with the Red Sox. This series, which starts with a day/night doubleheader on Tuesday, gives the Yankees a chance to either make a move on Boston or could put them in a huge hole.

The Yankees send Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA) to the mound in the first of the twin bill. Montgomery has pitched well recently giving up just one run in his last three games combined. The Yankees could use another outing like that this afternoon. The Red Sox hope Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93 ERA) can pick up his first win of the year today. Houck has only reached the fifth inning in two of his seven starts this year but hasn't pitched poorly, but it hasn't been enough to get a tally in the win column.

Regional restrictions may apply.