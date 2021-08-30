How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox and Rays battle with the AL East division title still up for grabs.

The Rays hold a six-game lead over the Yankees and an eight-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East heading into a four-game series against Boston.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Boston also enters the series looking to pick up ground in the wild card race. They are currently 2.5 games ahead of the Athletics for the second spot in the American League.

The Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta as their starting pitcher. He has compiled a 9-6 record to go along with a 4.57 ERA this season.

For the Rays, Luis Patino will get the nod on the mound. Patino is currently 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA.

