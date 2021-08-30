How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

August 30, 2021
How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and Rays battle with the AL East division title still up for grabs.
The Rays hold a six-game lead over the Yankees and an eight-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East heading into a four-game series against Boston.

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Red Sox at Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston also enters the series looking to pick up ground in the wild card race. They are currently 2.5 games ahead of the Athletics for the second spot in the American League.

The Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta as their starting pitcher. He has compiled a 9-6 record to go along with a 4.57 ERA this season.

For the Rays, Luis Patino will get the nod on the mound. Patino is currently 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
30
2021

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
