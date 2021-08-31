How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

The Red Sox will look to avenge Monday's loss against the AL East division leaders.

The Red Sox were unable to make up ground Monday against the Rays in the American League East, dropping the opener of the four-game series 6-1. Boston will look to avenge the loss Tuesday.

The Rays were led Monday by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe, who both drove in two runs in the win. Boston's only run came on a solo shot from first baseman Bobby Dalbec.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can live stream the Red Sox at Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox trail the Rays by nine games in the AL East, with the second-place Yankees two games ahead of the third-place Red Sox in the division. The Yankees hold the first wild card spot in the American League and the Red Sox hold the second.

Boston has not yet announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday's game. Tampa Bay will give the nod to Ryan Yarbrough (7-4, 4.57 ERA).

